Society Vietnam, Laos bolster quality, efficiency of education cooperation The Governments of Vietnam and Laos are expanding cooperation in education, human resources development and vocational training this year, reported Vientiane Times newspaper on February 17.

Society Vietnam to push ahead with mine action: PM Vietnam will push ahead with the settlement of wartime unexploded ordnance (UXO) consequences and also expects continued assistance from international partners in this work, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told a conference in Hanoi on February 17.

Society All restrictions on passenger flights removed The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has notified aviation authorities and airlines of countries and territories of the resumption of regular international passenger flights to Vietnam.

Society Canadian Ambassador honoured with friendship insignia Out-going Canadian Ambassador Deborah Paul has been honoured with the “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia for her valuable contributions to consolidating and promoting the mutual understanding, friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Canada.