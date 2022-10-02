Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has decided to carry out a project on tasks and measures realising outcomes of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference.

The project was approved by the Prime Minister under a decision dated July 25, 2022.

Accordingly, the ministry will prioritise reviewing and proposing amendments to laws, mechanisms and policies in line with commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emission to zero by 2050, while ensuring national defence-security and maintaining energy security.

A rice-shrimp farming model brings sustainable results (Photo: VNA)

It will also issue a national plan to realise the Glasgow Leaders' Declaration on Forests and Land Use for the 2022-2030 period and build a scheme to protect, develop and improve the quality of forests, increase carbon consumption and storage from forests.

For a long term, the ministry will develop agriculture in an ecological, organic and eco-friendly way.



At the same time, it will launch a project on developing smart agriculture value chain infrastructure in adaptation to climate change, as well as use technological advances in cultivation and animal farming.

Further attention will be paid to the protection, preservation and sustainable use of forests and forestry land.

The ministry will review demand for clean technology and low carbon emissions in areas to fulfill the goal of achieving zero carbon emission by 2050./.

