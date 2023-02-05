Agriculture should go in parallel with tourism development in south-central coastal region: Minister
Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan has suggested the south-central coastal region combine agriculture with tourism development.
At the conference (Photo: Khanh Hoa Newspaper)Khanh Hoa (VNA) – Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan has suggested the south-central coastal region combine agriculture with tourism development.
At a conference in Nha Trang city, Khanh Hoa province, on February 4, Hoan pointed out that the region boasts substantial potential and strengths in agricultural development, particularly in aquaculture and bird nest farming, noting the combination would bring about higher values for both sectors.
He asked the region to rearrange some production areas and create connectivity between cooperatives, stressing that changes in the mindset must be done first.
According to Nguyen Van Viet, Director of the ministry’s Planning Department, the region is facing such issues as climate change and natural disasters which are developing complicatedly.
The combination of agriculture and tourism would help to raise incomes of local residents, he said, suggesting localities invest more in science, technology and infrastructure for agriculture and rural areas.
On this occasion, the ministry's delegation visited some production facilities in Khanh Hoa province./.
He asked the region to rearrange some production areas and create connectivity between cooperatives, stressing that changes in the mindset must be done first.
According to Nguyen Van Viet, Director of the ministry’s Planning Department, the region is facing such issues as climate change and natural disasters which are developing complicatedly.
The combination of agriculture and tourism would help to raise incomes of local residents, he said, suggesting localities invest more in science, technology and infrastructure for agriculture and rural areas.
On this occasion, the ministry's delegation visited some production facilities in Khanh Hoa province./.