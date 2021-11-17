Agritourism to be added to new-style rural area building programme
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has been assigned to coordinate with relevant ministries and agencies to make agritourism development part of the National Target Programme on new-style rural area building in the 2021-2025 period.
Agritourism is expected to become one of the motivations for the creation of jobs and improvement of incomes for rural people, helping speed up rural economic structure shifting, preserve traditional cultural values and protect the environment.
Effective promotion of agritourism is hoped to contribute to making tourism a spearhead sector and strengthening sustainable rural development.
So far, rural and ecological tourism has accounted for 10 percent of the global tourism sector with revenue of about 30 billion USD per year. The annual growth of agritourism is about 10-30 percent, much higher than 4 percent of traditional tourism.
Currently, Vietnam has seen three forms of rural tourism – community-based tourism, farm tourism and ecotourism. The country has about 365 agritourism destinations and more than 2,000 traditional craft villages with high potential for tourism development.
The digital transformation in rural tourism is expected to help agritourism to attract more visitors and support holiday-makers in making plans for their trip more easily, while providing better services to tourists and explore customers’ habits./.