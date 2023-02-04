Business Airline agencies asked to tighten control over smuggling by air The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked agencies under its wing to strengthen inspection and supervision to promptly detect and handle smuggling by air.

Business Vietnamese companies seeking opportunities in India’s plastic market Vietnamese companies together with about 1,800 ones from 79 countries around the world are participating in the 11th edition of the world’s largest International Plastics Exhibition, Conference, and Convention - PLASTINDIA 2023 that is taking place at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from February 1-5.