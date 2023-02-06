According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, two-way trade topped 162 billion USD in 2022, with trade value through Lang Son’s border gates accounting for over 10% of the total.



Following China’s reopening after three years of closure due to COVID-19, Vietnam’s shipments of agricultural products to its northern neighbour increased immediately.

Amid the global economic uncertainties, exports via border gates offer a “tailwind” to Vietnamese enterprises. However, they must pay due regard to ensuring their products meet requirements in the Chinese market.

With a population of 1.4 billion, China is a market of great potential for Vietnam. There is ample space to bolster exports to the market, especially now it has removed stringent import control measures./.

VNA