Business HCM City seeks additional 5 billion USD worth of public investment Ho Chi Minh City is seeking approval for an additional 120 trillion VND (5.13 billion USD) of public investment from the central government and the disbursement of previously approved public investment in order to speed up the progress of major public projects, said a municipal official.

Business Vietnam’s CPI up 2.58% in January-August Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in August increased slightly by 0.005% from the previous month, 3.6% against December 2021, and 2.89% year-on-year, the General Statistics Office (GSO) announced on August 29.

Business Vietnam, South Africa seek to promote cooperation Leaders and the business community of South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province expressed their readiness to welcome Vietnamese enterprises to explore cooperation opportunities as well as strengthen relations between the countries, during a recent reception for Vietnamese Ambassador to South Africa Hoang Van Loi.

Business PetroVietnam looks to partner with Equinor in offshore wind power development, hydrogen production General Director of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) Le Manh Hung has proposed that PetroVietnam and Norwegian energy firm Equinor promptly build a roadmap to implement their joint offshore wind power and hydrogen production projects in Vietnam during a recent meeting with Equinor Director Anita H. Holgersen in Hanoi.