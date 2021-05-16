Thematic information
Sunday, May 16, 2021 - 9:32:46
Business
Agro-forestry-fisheries exports up 24% in first four months of 2021
The export value of agro-forestry-fisheries products in the first four months of 2021 stood at around 17.15 billion USD, a 24.2 percent increase year-on-year.
Sunday, May 16, 2021 07:50
Topics:
Party Building
13th National Party Congress
15th National Assembly Elections
Vietnam news
Vietnamplus
Vietnam
Agro-forestry-fisheries exports
Infographic
B.1.617 - Covid variant of 'global concern'
The World Health Organsiation said the coronavirus variant first identified in India last year was being classified as a variant of global concern.
Business
Infographic
Manufacturing PMI sees strongest improvement since November 2018
Society
Infographic
Vietnam-ASEAN trade turnover during 1995-2021 period
Business
Infographic
Vietnam racks up over 1.29 billion USD in trade surplus in four months
Business
Infographic
Quang Ninh aims to attract 10 million visitors in 2021
The northern coastal province of Quang Ninh is expected to welcome 10 million visitors this year if the COVID-19 pandemic is well contained.
Business
Infographic
Vietnam to raise market share of locally-made products
Vietnamese products are expected to account for over 85% of the stocks at modern distribution channels by 2025, according to a project to develop the domestic market.
Business
Infographic
Six Vietnamese billionaires on Forbes list
The recently announced 2021 Forbes’ Annual World's Billionaires List includes six Vietnamese nationals.
Business
Infographic
Vietnam’s GDP estimated to rise 4.48 percent in Q1
Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2021 is estimated to rise 4.48 percent, higher than 3.68 percent recorded in the same period last year.
Business
Infographic
Agro-forestry-fishery exports up 20% during Q1
Vietnam exported 10.61 billion USD worth of agricultural, forestry and fishery products in the first quarter of 2021, up 19.7 percent compared to the same period last year.
