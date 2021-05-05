Business Binh Phuoc seeks to bolster investment from US The Becamex IDC Corporation together with the People’s Committee of southern Binh Phuoc province held an online conference on May 5 with investors from the US.

Business Ba Son underground station’s ground floor completed ahead of schedule Construction for the first ground floor (B1) at Ba Son station, part of Ho Chi Minh City’s Metro Line No.1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien), was completed one month earlier than the set deadline.

Business Vietjet offers passengers chance to make safe flight plans To prevent the pandemic as well as recover the economic activities, Vietjet offers passengers to make their own safe flight plans with three golden days of promotion from May 5 to 7, with hundreds of thousands of tickets priced from just 0 VND, excluding taxes and fees.

Business Airports serve about 1.5 million travellers during holidays Domestic airports welcomed close to 1.5 million air travellers from April 28 to May 2, the peak travel period around the four-day public holidays marking the National Reunification (April 30) and May Day (May 1), according to the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV).