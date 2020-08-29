Agro-forestry-fishery enjoys 6.2 billion USD trade surplus
Vietnam ran a surplus of 6.2 billion USD in agro-forestry-fishery trade in January-August, 4.9 percent higher than the same period last year, the latest updates of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development showed.
Agro-forestry-fishery exports totalled 26.1 billion USD in the first eight months of this year, representing a drop of 0.9 percent over the same period last year while the country imported farming products worth 19.9 billion USD, a fall of 2.5 percent.
The US was the largest export market of Vietnamese agro-forestry-fishery products with a revenue of more than 6.3 billion USD in January-August, a year-on-year increase of 14.2 percent.
China came second with revenue of 6.28 billion USD, a drop of 10.1 percent.
Agro-forestry-fishery exports to other major markets also saw decreases, such as to the EU with a revenue of 2.5 billion USD, falling by 2.2 percent, ASEAN market 2.24 billion USD, down by 11.4 percent, Japan 2.2 billion USD, down by 1.8 percent.
Products which saw increases in exports included rice worth 2.2 billion USD, up 10.4 percent, vegetables 487 million USD, up 12.8 percent, cassava 108 million USD, up 95 percent, shrimp 2.4 billion USD, up 11.4 percent and wood products 7.3 billion, up 9.6 percent.
Some products posted drops, such as rubber by 13 percent to 1.2 million USD, pepper by 20 percent to 445 million USD, fruits by 18 percent to 1.7 billion USD and tra fish by 26 percent to 959 million USD.
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said as the COVID-19 pandemic significantly affected agro-forestry-fishery exports, the ministry from the beginning of this year focused on implementing measures to remove difficulties and promote exports to key markets.
The market development was watched to provide warnings, especially about new rules of import markets, to actively adjust production and avoid putting pressure on the domestic consumption.
Negotiations to expand markets were also promoted.
As the COVID-19 pandemic was still causing difficulties, the ministry said that close watch would be placed on the markets which were heavily affected by the pandemic, such as cross-border trade of agricultural products to China, so that solutions would be developed to facilitate exports.
The ministry would also focus on implementing measures to increase pork supply and stabilise prices./.
