Agro-forestry-fishery exports hit 27.88 billion USD in H1
Vietnam’s agro-forestry-fishery exports hit 27.88 billion USD in the first half of 2022, up 13.9% against the same period last year. Four largest export markets of Vietnam in the period included the US, China, Japan and the Republic of Korea.
VNA
