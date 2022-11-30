Agro-forestry-fishery exports in 11 months outpace last year’s record
A tra fishing processing factory of the Navico company (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Agro-forestry-fishery exports stood at about 49.04 billion USD in the first 11 months of 2022, higher than last year’s record of 48.6 billion USD, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) said.
The 11-month export rose 11.8% year on year while imports increased 6.9% to some 41.22 billion USD, resulting in a surplus of 7.82 billion USD – up 47.8%.
That made up a total trade of 90.26 billion USD, rising 9.5% year on year, statistics show.
Between January and November, key agricultural products brought home more than 20.73 billion USD, up 6.6%; main forestry products 15.59 billion USD, up 8.2%; fishery products 10.14 billion USD, up 27%; and animal farming 361.4 million USD, down 8.4%.
So far, the agricultural sector has seen eight products and groups of products with export value of over 2 billion USD each, namely coffee, rubber, rice, vegetables and fruit, cashew nut, shrimp, tra fish, and wood products.
Asian markets accounted for 44.7% of Vietnam’s total exports, Americas 27.4%, Europe 11.3%, Oceania 1.7%, and Africa 1.7%.
The US remains the biggest buyer of Vietnamese goods, with 12.3 billion USD, making up 25% of total shipments. It is followed by China (9.3 billion USD, 18.9%) and Japan (3.9 billion USD, 7.9%).
The MARD said agro-forestry-fishery imports are estimated at over 41.22 billion USD during 11 months, increasing 6.9% from a year earlier.
That includes more than 25.21 billion USD worth of key farm produce, up 3.9%; 2.5 billion USD of fishery products, up 39.7%; 2.89 billion USD of forestry products, up 4%; and over 3 billion USD of animal products, down 3.2%./.