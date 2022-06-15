Agro-forestry-fishery exports maintain growth momentum in 5 months
Agro-forestry-fishery exports hit about 23.2 billion USD in the first five months of 2022, posting a year-on-year increase of 16.8 percent. Nine groups of products saw export values of more than 1 billion USD in the period, including coffee, rubber, rice, cashew and vegetables.
(Infographic: VNA)
