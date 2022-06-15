Business Infographic Industrial production index up 8.3% in first 5 months of 2022 The industrial production index posted a year-on-year rise of 8.3 percent in the first five months of 2022. Manufacturing and processing expanded 9.2 percent and phone components, which are the major industrial products in the reviewed period, surged 21.6 percent against the same period last year.

Business Infographic Six items with export turnover exceeding 5 billion USD in 5 months of 2022 As many as 26 export commodities posted turnover of more than 1 billion USD in the first five months of 2022, accounting for 89.6 percent of Vietnam’s export turnover. Of them, six items enjoyed turnover exceeding 5 billion USD, making up 62.3 percent.

Business Infographic Public Administration Reform Index 2021: Hai Phong city tops 2021 ranking The Public Administration Reform Index (PAR) provides a practical and objective evaluation on administrative reform efforts at 17 ministries and ministerial-level agencies as well as the People’s Committees of Vietnam’s 63 centrally-run cities and provinces.