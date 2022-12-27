The agro-forestry-fishery export turnover in 2022 posts a new record (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, (VNA) - The agro-forestry-fishery export turnover in 2022 posted a new record, hitting over 53.2 billion USD in 2022, a year-on-year increase of 9.3%, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).



The ministry reported that the sector enjoyed a trade surplus of 8.5 billion USD, 30% higher than that of 2021.



Specifically, the export value of main agricultural products reached 22.59 billion USD, up 4.8%; main forest products reached 16.93 billion USD, up 6.1%; and aquatic products hit 10.92 billion USD, up 22.9%.



The agricultural sector had seven groups of products recording export turnover of over 3 billion USD, including wood and wooden products with 10.92 billion USD, shrimp 4.33 billion USD, coffee 3.94 billion USD, rice 3.49 billion USD, rubber 3.31 billion USD, fruit and vegetables 3.34 billion USD, and cashew nuts 3.07 billion USD.

During the year, the sector has focused on removing trade barriers, thus helping set new export records, the ministry said.



A series of projects have been implemented to promote exports, and speed up the application of IT in collecting information and carrying out market forecasts.



MARD has kept a close watch on price movements and the balance of supply and demand in the market, while proposing solutions to remove difficulties for the distribution and consumption of agricultural products.



It has also coordinated with embassies, and trade and agriculture counsellors to set up channels for exchanging and providing information related to export markets, and strengthened online promotions towards expanding exports to big markets such as China, the US, the European Union, Russia and Brazil, and effectively exploiting potential markets including Japan, the Republic of Korea, ASEAN, Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East./.

VNA