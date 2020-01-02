Business Unofficial fees in Quang Ninh province decline: survey Unofficial fees that businesses had to pay in Quang Ninh decreased in 2019, according to the northern province’s Department and District Competitiveness Index (DDCI) survey.

Business Infographic Number of new businesses hits record A total of 138,100 businesses with a combined registered capital of 1.73 quadrillion VND (74.7 billion USD) were set up in 2019, up 5.2 percent and 17.1 percent, respectively, from the previous years.

Business Rat-shaped ceramics available for Tet With the Lunar New Year 2020 just weeks away, Bat Trang pottery village in Hanoi brings out a series of gold-plated ceramis shaped to look like rats to herald the Year of the Rat.