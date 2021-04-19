Agro-forestry-fishery exports up 20% during Q1
Vietnam exported 10.61 billion USD worth of agricultural, forestry and fishery products in the first quarter of 2021, up 19.7 percent compared to the same period last year.
VNA
VNA
