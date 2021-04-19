Business Infographic Q1 trade surplus exceeds 2 billion USD Vietnam's export turnover increased 22 percent to reach 77.34 billion USD in the first quarter of 2021, while the trade surplus was estimated at 2.03 billion USD.

Business Infographic Socio-economic bright spots during 2016-2021 During the 2016-2021 tenure, the Government ensured macroeconomic stability and curbed inflation, thus creating a favorable environment to promote economic growth and poverty reduction effectively.

Business Infographic Agricultural exports set to reach 50 billion USD by 2025 The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development sets a target of earning 50 – 51 billion USD in export value of agro-forestry and fishery products by 2025 and 60 – 62 billion USD by 2030.

Business Infographic FDI reaches 10.13 bln USD in Q1 The total newly registered and adjusted capital, and capital contributed and shares purchased by foreign investors in the first quarter of this year reached 10,13 billion USD.