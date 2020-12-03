

Hanoi (VNA) - The 2020 Vietnam International Agriculture Fair (AgroViet 2020) opened in Hanoi on December 3, featuring 220 booths exhibiting agricultural products, handicrafts, and farming machinery from more than 30 cities and provinces around the country.



Themed “Connecting values of Vietnam’s agricultural products”, AgroViet 2020 aims to honour the achievements of the agricultural industry in terms of global integration and the two decades of the fair being held.



Director of the Trade Promotion Centre for Agriculture (Agritrade) Dao Van Ho expected that the fair will provide the best possible conditions for promoting agricultural brands and products, particularly hi-tech farm produce, and for experience exchange and scientific consultation.



The event also serves as a platform for agribusinesses and localities to boost trade and gain access to new domestic markets while helping cities and provinces introduce their advantages and potential and call for investment in local agriculture.



On display are a wide variety of high-quality agro-forestry-fishery products, many of which have been registered for geographic indicator (GI) or “One Commune, One Product” (OCOP) status, such as Bac Son tangerine, Ngo Dinh Lap “bun” (rice vermicelli), Van Linh dried “pho” (Vietnamese noodles), “banh da nem” (rice paper) from Chieu village, Ha Giang oranges, Ba Vi fresh milk, Bac Ha honey, Moc Chau vegetables, and Dak Lak avocado.



Various handicrafts from traditional craft villages all over the country are also being showcased, including leatherwear made in Kim Dong village, knives and scissors in Da Sy village, and silk products in Dak Lak.



The fair will run through December 6./.