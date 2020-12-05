Themed “Connecting values of Vietnam’s agricultural products”, AgroViet 2020 aims to honour the achievements of the agricultural industry in terms of global integration and the two decades of the fair being held.

The event also serves as a platform for agribusinesses and localities to boost trade and gain access to new domestic markets while helping cities and provinces introduce their advantages and potential and call for investment in local agriculture.

On display are a wide variety of high-quality agro-forestry-fishery products, and handicraft products many of which have been registered for geographic indicator or “One Commune, One Product” (OCOP) status, such as Bac Son tangerine, Ha Giang oranges, Ba Vi fresh milk, Bac Ha honey, Moc Chau vegetables, and Dak Lak avocado, among others.

The fair will run through December 6./.

VNA