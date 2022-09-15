AgroViet 2022 showcases nearly 200 stalls
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The 22nd Vietnam International Agricultural Trade Fair (AgroViet 2022) opened in Hanoi on September 15, featuring nearly 200 stalls.
Themed "Connecting the value chain - Towards green agriculture and sustainable development", it has attracted exhibitors from businesses and cooperatives across 36 cities and provinces nationwide. There are also 29 foreign exhibitors from Australia, Russia, Japan, China, Thailand, Indonesia, and New Zealand.
Diverse agro-forestry-fishery products on display include rice, coffee, tea, spices, canned vegetarian food, fresh fruit, and processed farm produce.
The fair is also showcasing different plants and flowers, as well as machinery and equipment used for agricultural production.
Addressing the opening ceremony, Nguyen Minh Tien, head of the Trade Promotion Centre for Agriculture – Agritrade, said the expo is an important annual trade promotion event for the agricultural and rural development sector.
According to Le Thanh Hoa, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s Department of Agricultural Products Processing and Market Development, the event aims to develop hi-tech agricultural production, boost trade and expand connections between sellers and buyers.
It also provides a platform for cities and provinces nationwide to introduce their products and heighten the reputation of Vietnamese farm produce domestically and globally.
The event will run until September 18./.