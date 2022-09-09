Health Hanoi faces high risk of dengue fever outbreak Hanoi is facing a high risk of an outbreak of dengue fever with the number of cases in the city is on the rise, tripled compared to the same period last year.

Health Prime Minister asks for sufficient supply of medicine, equipment Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed an official dispatch requiring the supply of drugs and medical equipment must be ensured to keep up with demand.

Society Hanoi steps up updating COVID-19 vaccination data The Hanoi Department of Health has ordered the city’s centre for disease control to provide training for local health centres and vaccination establishments to step up updating COVID-19 vaccination data for local residents.