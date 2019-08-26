AIPA 40: NA leader attends first plenary session

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended the first plenary session of the 40th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly in Bangkok on August 26.
VNA
Monday, August 26, 2019 - 15:25:46
Print
High-level roundtable on ASEAN 2020 takes place in Hanoi
Vietnam Coast Guard active in int’l missions and exchanges
Top legislator attends meeting of AIPA Executive Committee
PM welcomes Australian counterpart
Australian PM begins official visit to Vietnam
Vietnam Coast Guard – core force in national security protection
Gov’t, NA leaders pay tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh
India to build patrol ships for Vietnam