Monday, August 26, 2019 - 15:47:58

Politics

AIPA 40: NA leader attends first plenary session

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended the first plenary session of the 40th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly in Bangkok on August 26.

