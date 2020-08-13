World Indonesia creates special entry system for RoK business travellers Indonesia has agreed to create a special entry system for business travellers from the Republic of Korea (RoK), the RoK foreign ministry said on August 13.

World Rising baht pressures Thailand’s export outlook The Thai National Shippers' Council (TNSC) on August 12 asked the Bank of Thailand to seek ways to relieve pressure on exports as the baht continues to strengthen.

World EU partially withdraws tariff preferences to Cambodia under EBA Cambodia’s annual 7-billion-USD garment and textile sector is expected to suffer losses from the European Union (EU)’s partial withdrawal of the tariff preferences granted to the Southeast Asian country under the Everything But Arms (EBA) trade agreement from August 12.

World Southeast Asian nations struggle with COVID-19 The COVID-19 pandemic continues spreading in Southeast Asian nations with thousands of new infection cases reported each day.