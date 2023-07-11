ASEAN Countries pledge to contribute to success of AMM-56 related meetings Ambassador Vu Ho, Acting Head of ASEAN SOM Vietnam, led a Vietnamese delegation to the ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) and the meeting of the Executive Committee of the ASEAN Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone Treaty (SEANWFZ) Commission in Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 10.

ASEAN Vietnam becomes largest ASEAN trading partner of Cambodia Vietnam became the largest trading partner of Cambodia among ASEAN members in the first five months of this year. Trade between the two neighboring countries made up nearly 50% of the total between Cambodia and the grouping during the period.

World ASEAN, EU join hands in protecting labour migrants in Southeast Asia The 2nd ASEAN-EU Dialogue on Safe and Fair Labour Migration and the launch of awareness-raising campaign videos for the ASEAN Safe and Fair Migration Campaign, held in the Philippines on July 4-7, brought together over 70 policymakers, practitioners, and representatives of civil society and international organisations.

World ASEAN exerting efforts to maintain peace, stability, prosperity: Vietnamese diplomat The upcoming 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM-56) and related meetings will discuss all issues related to peace, stability and common prosperity of the whole region, not only Southeast Asia but also Asia and the Indo-Pacific region, according to Ambassador Vu Ho, acting head of the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) delegation of Vietnam.