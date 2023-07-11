AIPA Caucus 14 wraps off in Kien Giang
Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA)’s Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha signs the report of the 14th meeting. (Photo: VNA)Kien Giang (VNA) - The 14th meeting of the AIPA Caucus, themed “Promoting innovation, transfer, application, and development of science and technology for sustainable growth and development”, concluded in Phu Quoc city of the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang on July 11.
At the closing session, a publication produced by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA)’s Secretariat was released. Participating AIPA member parliaments reviewed, approved, and signed the meeting’s report.
Following the AIPA rotation mechanism, the Legislative Council of Brunei will host the 15th edition.
Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA)’s Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha emphasised that the 14th meeting affirmed the efforts of AIPA member parliaments to put AIPA resolutions in practice; promote innovation, technology transfer, application, and development of science and technology to serve growth and sustainable development; and further consolidate ASEAN’s centrality and internal cohesion, and the ASEAN Community.
Faced with new non-traditional security challenges, between now and 2030, AIPA member parliaments reaffirm their commitment to accompany the ASEAN governments in completing the bloc’s 2025 and post-2025 visions, he noted.
This includes a focus on maintaining unity, solidarity, and the central role of ASEAN, enhancing capabilities to address both traditional and non-traditional security challenges; as well as promoting economic cooperation for post-pandemic recovery, strengthening supply chains within the region to enhance self-reliance, and seizing new regional and global economic trends such as the digital economy, green economy, and circular economy serving rapid, inclusive, sustainable, and innovative development.
AIPA Caucus is a mechanism to develop common legislative initiatives with the objective in harmonising the laws of ASEAN member states. As one of AIPA’s ad-hoc committees, it is also utilised as a platform for regular interaction amongst AIPA member parliaments as well as AIPA and ASEAN in monitoring the implementation of AIPA resolutions adopted by the AIPA General Assembly./.