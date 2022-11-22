At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Political, Economic and Social Committees of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) approved several resolutions during their meetings as part of the ongoing 43rd AIPA General Assembly (AIPA-43).

The Political Committee adopted a resolution on promoting peace, solidarity and multilateralism via ASEAN’s centrality proposed by Cambodia. The Vietnamese delegation asked to co-sponsor the resolution and made contributions to its contents to reflect AIPA’s interest and voice in promoting ASEAN’s central role and contribute to peace, solidarity and development in the region.



The committee also passed a resolution on strengthening parliamentary diplomacy on maritime security to enhance stability in Southeast Asia which was proposed by Indonesia. Vietnam and other participants made suggestions to the draft for more balanced content, which emphasised behaviours in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and attention to disadvantaged groups.

A resolution on parliamentary diplomacy regarding the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus on Myanmar sponsored by Indonesia was also adopted by the Political Committee.

Meanwhile, the Social Committee discussed four draft resolutions. The Report of the AIPA Advisory Council on Dangerous Drugs’ fifth meeting was adopted with high consensus.



Meanwhile, Vietnam and the Philippines asked to co-sponsor a draft resolution on strengthening digital transformation for comprehensive social protection initiated by Cambodia, which was accepted by the host country.

Another draft resolution on strengthening social health protection to address challenges in ASEAN initiated by Thailand also received support from by AIPA members. The Vietnamese delegation proposed three more recommendations which were adopted by the meeting.



The Social Committee also looked into a draft resolution on promoting youth participation for a prosperous, resilient and sustainable ASEAN community proposed by Cambodia.

The Economic Committee’s meeting passed three resolutions. During the discussion of one resolution on promoting parliamentary cooperation for sustainable and inclusive growth in ASEAN through the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) approach initiated by Cambodia, the Vietnamese delegation made many suggestions and asked to co-sponsor the resolution, earning agreement from Cambodia.

The committee also approved a resolution on empowering micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in digital transformation sponsored by Cambodia, and another on optimising the participation of MSMEs in the tourism industry for economic recovery initiated by Indonesia./.