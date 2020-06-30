In her opening remarks, Vice National Assembly Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong said Vietnam has taken an active and proactive part in global and regional anti-drug activities, adding that its policies and laws are consistent with the common view in ASEAN of not compromising on drugs, not accepting the legalisation of drug use, balancing supply and demand reduction solutions, and persisting with the goal of a drug-free ASEAN community.

Vietnam’s legislature has consistently made efforts to perfect legal regulations on and increase supervision over this matter, she said. In the time ahead it will amend the law on drug prevention and control and some related laws so as to cope with new challenges in the fight against drugs.

Participants at the meeting were updated on drug prevention and control efforts in the region and the world, along with ASEAN’s drug response, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They also discussed and shared their countries’ experience in the drug fight and the treatment of drug addiction./.

VNA