(Photo: aipasecretariat.org)

Jakarta (VNA) – Secretary-General of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) Siti Rozaimeriyanty Dato Haji Abdul Rahman on February 21 received a delegation of the European Parliament (EP)’s Foreign Affairs Committee at the AIPA Secretariat’s headquarters.

Led by the Chair of Foreign Affairs Committee, David McAllister, the EP delegation and the AIPA Secretary-General discussed the recently adopted 2023-2027 EU-ASEAN Strategic Partnership Plan of Action, in which parliamentary dimension is included.

The discussion also focused on the areas of cooperation, including peace, stability and security, EU Green Deal and the newly-proposed ASEAN Green Deal, COVID-19 recovery, youth, and women, among others.

Speaking at the meeting, Rahman said that strengthening inter-institutional relations between the AIPA and EP will contribute to a stronger relation between the EU and ASEAN.

She said the EP is one of the longest accredited observer members of AIPA. The EP Delegation for Relations with ASEAN and Southeast Asia (DASE) has been regularly attending the annual AIPA General Assemblies, Rahman said.

Aiming for more interactions and structured dialogue relations, the AIPA adopted Resolutions on the Establishment of AIPA-EP Inter-Regional Parliamentary Dialogue at the 42nd AIPA General Assembly in 2021, the official added./.