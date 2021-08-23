World Indonesian House Speaker calls for cooperation to push back COVID-19 COVID-19 is a test to ASEAN member states’ solidity, and whether ASEAN can go through this pandemic and grow stronger in the post-pandemic time, said Puan Maharani, Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives at the 42nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-42) on August 23.

World ASEAN moves to become inclusive, resilient despite COVID-19 ASEAN continues to consolidate itself to become a more inclusive and resilient community in spite of the unprecedented challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, stated Dato Lim Jock Hoi, Secretary-General of ASEAN as he delivered a speech at the 42nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-42).

World 42nd General Assembly - proof of AIPA cohesiveness, responsiveness: Secretary General The 42nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-42) is a proof of cohesiveness and responsiveness of AIPA to overcome challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic and promote cooperation and development of the ASEAN Community, said AIPA Secretary General Nguyen Tuong Van.

World Singapore PM affirms importance of ties with US Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on August 23 his country valued the United States renewing its ties with the city-state during a joint news conference with the visiting US Vice President, Kamala Harris.