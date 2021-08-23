AIPA female parliamentarians promote women empowerment post COVID-19
The Meeting of Women Parliamentarians of AIPA (WAIPA), themed “Promoting women’s economic empowerment in the future of work and post pandemic recovery through digital and financial inclusion”, took place on August 23 afternoon as part of the ongoing 42nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-42).
Delivering the opening speech, head of the Women Parliamentarians of AIPA Siti Rozaimeriyanty Dato Haji Abdul Rahman stated women empowerment and equality in socio-economic and political fields are an important priority in the ASEAN agenda.
She highlighted significant efforts made by AIPA female parliamentarians to address the issue of gender equality.
The delegation of the host nation Brunei proposed a draft resolution on promoting women’s economic empowerment in the future of work and post pandemic recovery through digital and financial inclusion in a bid to ease gender inequality.
The Vietnamese delegation, headed by Nguyen Thuy Anh, Chairwoman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Social Affairs, affirmed digitisation will be an effective solution for women who want to be empowered and trained.
According to the delegation, COVID-19 has a huge impact on women, making many unemployed, particularly those working in industrial production sector and doing manual jobs. Also, difficulties in supporting the group, especially in finance, are one of the obstacles to post-pandemic women's development as well as job creation.
Wrapping the meeting, participants agreed to pass Brunei’s draft resolution to submit to the 42nd General Assembly for approval at its second plenary session slated for August 25./.