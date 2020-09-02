Politics Vietnamese lawmaker resigns after dual nationality scandal Lawmaker Pham Phu Quoc had been dishonest in declaring his profile, the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh affirmed on September 1 at a press briefing on his holding dual nationality.

Politics Condolences to India over death of former President Pranab Mukherjee Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on September 1 sent a message of condolence to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind over the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee.

Politics Vietnam initiative adopted at ARMAC Steering Committee meeting The ASEAN Regional Mine Action Centre (ARMAC) agreed on the establishment of the Friends of ARMAC (FOA) group, initiated by Vietnam, at the 13th meeting of its Steering Committee on September 1.