AIPA-41: AIPA-35 adopted many initiatives related to ASEAN community building
National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Sinh Hung attends the meeting of the AIPA-35 Executive Committee, Vientiane, September 15, 2014(Photo: VNA)
Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyen Sinh Hung, head of the Vietnam National Assembly delegation attends the first plenary session of AIPA -35, Vientiane, September 15, 2014. (Photo: VNA)
Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyen Sinh Hung, head of the delegation of the Vietnam National Assembly (top, 5th, from left) and leaders of the delegations of other ASEAN countries at the opening ceremony of AIPA-35, on the morning of September 16, 2014, in Vientiane (Photo: VNA)
Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyen Sinh Hung, Head of the Vietnam National Assembly delegation attends and speaks at the first plenary session of AIPA -35, Vientiane, September 16, 2014, in Vientiane (Photo: VNA)
Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyen Sinh Hung, Head of the delegation of the National Assembly of Vietnam and leaders of the delegation at the opening ceremony of AIPA-35, on September 16, 2014 in Vientiane capital (Photo: VNA)
Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tong Thi Phong receives Mr. Cheam Yeap, Chairman of the Cambodia National Assembly's Economic, Financial and Banking Committee in the framework of the AIPA-35 General Assembly, on the afternoon of September 17, 2014, in Vientiane. (Photo: VNA)
Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Tong Thi Phong signs AIPA-35 Joint Statement at the closing ceremony, on the afternoon of September 19, 2014 (Photo: VNA)