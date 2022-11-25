Air Force Regiment 972 ready for int’l defence exhibition
For the past several days, Air Force Regiment 972 of Division 371 has regularly held training and drills to prepare for the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2022 in Hanoi. This is also an opportunity for the Regiment to demonstrate the elite strength of the Vietnamese Air Force.
A Su-30MK2 aircraft lands after practice in preparation for the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2022. (Photo: VNA)
Su-30MK2 aircrafts take off to practice performance in preparation for the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2022. (Photo: VNA)
A Su-30MK2 aircraft takes off to practice its performance in preparation for the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2022. (Photo: VNA)
A Su-30MK2 aircraft lands after practice in preparation for the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2022. (Photo: VNA)
A group of Su-30MK2 aircraft practice in preparation for the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2022. (Photo: VNA)