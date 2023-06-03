In May alone, airports across the country served 9 million passengers, up over 3% from the previous month.

Between January and May, Vietnamese airlines carried more than 22 million people, a year-on-year increase of 37%. Of the total, there were 16.7 million domestic passengers, up nearly 6% from 2022.

The volume of foreign passengers reached 5.7 million, an increase of over 5% higher than from the corresponding period last year.

The sudden rise in the number of passengers after more than two years of travel restrictions, caused by COVID-19, has led to an improvement in the business results of domestic airlines.

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has restored its entire domestic flight network, and resumed 90% of the international routes, compared to the pre-COVID-19 pandemic./.

VNA