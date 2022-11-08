Travel Lao Cai promoting ecological museum model associated with tourism The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has developed a plan to build ecological museum models in an attempt to preserve cultural heritages in ethnic minority communities in association with tourism. With over 90 percent of its population being Tay ethnic minority people, Nghia Do commune in Bao Yen district, Lao Cai province, has been selected to promote the model.

Travel Hanoi has grounds for further accelerating tourism recovery Hanoi has already fulfilled the tourist arrival target for 2022, but it is believed to have conditions for obtaining a better result and so, needs to take new measures for speeding up tourism recovery.

Travel Exploring the beauty of Lan Ha Bay Located east of Cat Ba Island off Hai Phong northern port city, Lan Ha Bay was once off the beaten path, thought of only as a ‘forgotten paradise’. The destination is now a showpiece for travelers and nature lovers to the north Vietnam coast.

Travel Vietnam enjoys strong rise in Indian tourist number An average monthly rise of 51% was seen in the number of Indian tourists to Vietnam in the first 10 months of this year, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).