Air passengers reach record number in July
The number of air passengers reached nearly 12 million in July, including over 10.5 million on domestic flights, an increase of 40.3% compared to July 2019 before the COVID-19 outbreak, said the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV).
Along with a sharp increase in the number of passengers, flight cancellations and delays also increased rapidly, partly due to airlines’ errors.
CAAV said flight delays and cancellations in the past month had increased dramatically many times, causing frustration in public and affecting the quality of aviation services. It attributed the problem to many bottlenecks in the airport infrastructure and unusual weather.
In the past month, the proportion of delayed flights accounted for more than 18% of the total number of licensed flights or more than 6,000 flights, an increase of 16% over the same period last year and equivalent to June.
During the month, 41 flights were cancelled due to technical factors and late flights. In July, the on-time rate of flights was only 81% out of the total of more than 33,200 flights./.