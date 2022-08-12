Business Vietnam, Poland want to step up food trade The Vietnam Chamber of Industry and Trade (VCCI) in Ho Chi Minh City partnered with the Embassy of Poland in Vietnam to host a networking event in food and beverage to boost trade between the two countries.

Business Automobile sale strongly rebounds in 7 months Automobile sales in Vietnam posted a month-on-month increase of 20% and a year-on-year surge of 88% in July, the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) reported on August 11.

Business Seafood exports expected to reach 3 billion USD in Q3 Vietnam's seafood export value is expected to slow growth to 3 billion USD in the third quarter due to a lack of raw materials and disadvantages in the market in the second half.