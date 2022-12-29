The level of PM2.5 fine dust pollution may rise above safe levels in some areas of the country as early as next year due to lower temperatures.(Photo: thaipbsworld.com)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s Pollution Control Department (PCD) has said that the level of PM2.5 fine dust pollution may rise above safe levels in some areas of the country as early as next year due to lower temperatures.



Temperatures in some regions in northern Thailand are dropping as a result of a high-pressure trough from China, worsening the pollution in certain areas. In the coming months, PM2.5 could exceed the maximum safety level of 50 µg/m³.



PCD director-general Pinsak Suraswadi, who also manages the Centre for Air Pollution Mitigation (CAPM), said the country’s post-COVID-19 pandemic economic recovery also drives up the level of haze.



He also noted that as people return to offices and factories instead of working from home, the increasing volume of traffic is contributing to more air pollution.



Meanwhile, farmers are expanding their farming areas, including slash-and-burn practices on forest land, leading to an increasing number of pollution hotspots.



To deal with the situation, the PCD plans to roll out measures to strengthen the handling of fine dust pollution next year. They include delivering warnings on heavily affected areas at least seven days in advance as well as setting up a fire danger rating system./.