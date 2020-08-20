Environment Landslide leaves one dead in northern Lao Cai province A serious landslide left one dead in Ban Ho commune in Sa Pa township of the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai on August 19 morning, reported the provincial Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Control, and Search and Rescue.

Environment Dak Nong approves anti-landslide projects along Krong No river The Central Highlands province of Dak Nong has approved construction of two anti-landslide projects along Krong No River, with a total cost of nearly 62 billion VND (2.68 million USD).

Environment Western sea dyke in Ca Mau, Kien Giang needs urgent protection Many sections of the western sea dyke in Ca Mau and Kien Giang provinces in the Mekong Delta have seriously eroded and could collapse at any time if prompt protective measures are not taken.

Environment Flood season coming late, drought may hit Mekong Delta again next year This year’s flood season in the Mekong Delta is likely to arrive late and if there is insufficient rain in the months to come, drought and saltwater intrusion may plague the region again during the next dry season, experts have said.