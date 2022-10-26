Business Kien Giang records 15% growth in 10-month export turnover In the first ten months of this year, the southern province of Kien Giang earned 677.63 million USD from exports, accounting for 86.88% of the yearly plan, and up 15.12% over the same period last year.

Business Over 120 models introduced at Vietnam Motor Show 2022 Over 120 models are being displayed at the Vietnam Motor Show 2022 which opened in Ho Chi Minh City on October 26.

Business Petrovietnam maintains first place in PROFIT500 rankings The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) continues to maintain the first place on the top 500 most profitable companies in Vietnam in 2022 (PROFIT500) for the fourth consecutive year.

Business Looking through weaknesses to attract EU capital flows: Report The European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the European-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) have helped the country attract foreign direct investment (FDI) from EU member states.