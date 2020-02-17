Business Vietnamese tourist arrivals in Taiwan on the rise The number of Vietnamese visitors to Taiwan (China) has been growing fast recently, which is partly attributed to Taiwan’s preferential visa policy for tourists from the Southeast Asian nation.

Business Cement demand to edge up 4-5 percent in 2020 Demand for cement and clinker is expected to rise marginally 4-5 percent to 101-103 million tonnes in 2020, according to the Ministry of Construction.

Business Foreign banks to arrange funds for LNG-fired power plants PetroVietnam Power Corporation (PV Power) has said that a consortium of Citibank and Ingbank will arrange funds for the construction of its gas-fired power plants Nhon Trach 3 and 4 in the southern province of Dong Nai.