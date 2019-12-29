Air travel projected to grow 12 percent in 2019: ACV
The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has predicted the number of passengers passing through its airports will surge 12 percent year-on-year to 116 million by the end of this year.
At the cereomoy to welcome the 115 millionth air passenger in 2019 (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)
Thua Thien – Hue (VNA) – The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has predicted the number of passengers passing through its airports will surge 12 percent year-on-year to 116 million by the end of this year.
At a ceremony held on December 29 at Phu Bai International Airport in Thua Thien – Hue province to welcome the 115 millionth air passenger in 2019, the ACV said that the number of domestic passengers is estimated to rise 11 percent to 74 million while around 41.7 million foreigners will be served at ACV airports in 2019, up 13.6 percent from the same time last year.
ACV Chairman Lai Xuan Thanh said that as local aviation infrastructure has been under great pressure, the ACV has carried out comprehensive measures to ensure safe and smooth operation at local airports, especially Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat International Airports – the two busiest airports in the country.
“We expect the number of passengers transported by airlines will continue to grow at two digits in 2020, to reach around 127 million”, he said.
Regarding progress on key aviation projects, the ACV leader said that ACV has completed a pre-feasibility study report and procedures to apply for investment policy for the passenger terminal 3 at Tan Son Nhat airport. The corporation also submited the pre-feasibility study report on the investment of Long Thanh International Airport to the National Assembly for approval as scheduled.
The Airport Council International (ACI) predicted that Vietnam would be among the fastest-growing markets from 2016-2040, said the representative. Meanwhile, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) also put Vietnam among the five fastest-growing markets, reaching 150 million passengers by 2035./.