Business New terminal to raise capacity of Phu Bai airport in Thua Thien-Hue Work on the 97.3 million USD Terminal 2 at Phu Bai International Airport in Huong Thuy town, the central province of Thua Thien – Hue, was kicked off on December 29.

Business Gov't has backup plans for North-South Expressway: minister The Government has prepared a backup plan to fund the North-South Expressway (NSE) amid fears that private investors might not be financially capable of carrying out the mega project, the transport minister has said.

Business Thaco exports Vietnamese branded buses to Philippines Truong Hai Auto Corporation (Thaco) held a ceremony in the central coastal province of Quang Nam on December 28 to hand over 15 Vietnamese branded buses for export to the Philippines.

Business Investment in agricultural sector remains modest The Government and the banking sector are paying more attention in enabling those involved in the agricultural sector to obtain loans from the bank, but the number of farmers and agricultural cooperatives to get access to bank loans remains modest, experts said at a seminar held in HCM City on December 27.