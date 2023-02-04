Flight passengers at Noi Bai International Airport.(Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked agencies under its wing to strengthen inspection and supervision to promptly detect and handle smuggling by air.



According to its newly-issued plan, the CAAV asked northern, central and southern airport authorities to intesify supervision to prevent and combat smuggling, commercial fraud, and counterfeit goods of relevant agencies, units, organisations, and individuals in areas under their management.



Businesses operating in airports have to have commitments to strictly complying with anti-smuggling regulations.



Units are asked to strengthen inspection and supervision at sensitive locations such as aviation security checkpoints, baggage and cargo service areas, aircraft repair and maintenance areas, and areas for gathering objects and tools for meals served on aircraft, especially international flights, to promptly detect violations.



The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) and Van Don International Airport are asked to closely coordinate with relevant units to organise training for the aviation security force so that they are equipped with the proper skills and knowledge to detect counterfeit goods.



The CAAV also asked for further exchange of information and situations among agencies to better control and prevent smuggling activities by air.



Airlines are asked to direct their flight crews and flight attendants to have regular tests while they are on duty.



For Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM) and businesses providing catering services, petrol, aircraft repair and maintenance, cargo and service providers at airports, the CAAV requires strict control of people, vehicles, and objects of the units when entering and exiting restricted areas in airports to prevent the acts or abetting acts to smuggling, commercial frauds, and counterfeit goods./.