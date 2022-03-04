Airline seeks procedure support to bring Vietnamese in Ukraine home
Vietnam Airlines has proposed ministries and agencies to soon give instructions on the conduct of flights repatriating Vietnamese citizens in Ukraine.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam Airlines has proposed ministries and agencies to soon give instructions on the conduct of flights repatriating Vietnamese citizens in Ukraine.
The national flag carrier also suggested emergency aid in taking-off and landing procedures, along with guidelines in COVID-19 testing and quarantine.
It plans to organise the first repatriation flight from Ukraine via Poland, based on the wish of Vietnamese in Ukraine.
The flight is scheduled to depart from Hanoi on March 5 morning, arrive in Poland in the afternoon and return to Vietnam later the same day. About 270 passengers are expected to arrive home on March 6 morning.
Vietnam Airlines called on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to soon guide the launch of flight or others supplement flights, and support the carrier in asking for permission to take off and land via the diplomatic channel.
It also suggested the Ministry of Transport to soon license the flight, seek approval of relevant countries, and instruct the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) to assist Vietnam Airlines in negotiations for emerging issues.
Competent agencies should provide a detailed list of passengers and inform them of the flights, while asking the Vietnamese Embassies in Ukraine and Poland to assist Vietnam Airlines to fulfill its tasks in Poland.
It asked the Ministry of Health to scrap testing and vaccination requirements before the flights, and issue guidelines on quarantine (if required), saying a doctor would be sent aboard to support passengers.
Earlier, it submitted reports to the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, asking for permission to conduct such flights through Poland and Romania./.