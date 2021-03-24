Airlines adding flights for Reunification Day - May Day holiday
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Domestic airlines announced on March 24 that they will increase the number of flights to meet travel demand during the Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holiday.
The Vietnam Airlines Group, comprising Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, and Vasco, said it will add nearly 500,000 seats, equivalent to about 2,600 flights.
National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and Vasco will operate nearly 2,100 flights with 403,000 seats during the holiday.
Flights have been added on routes to popular tourist destinations such as Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Quy Nhon, Da Lat, and Phu Quoc Island, with diverse schedules.
New carrier Bamboo Airways has made the best use of its fleet since late March, and plans to increase flights to tourist attractions by 12-15 percent.
Airline representatives said they will continue with COVID-19 prevention and control measures in the time ahead.
Earlier, the Vietnam Airlines Group said it will expand flight numbers on nearly 30 domestic routes starting from March 28.
It will add 280-400 flights each week, equivalent to 56,000-80,000 seats, to its domestic flight network.
The adjusted schedule is to assist localities nationwide in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic./.
