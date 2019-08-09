Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– Vietnam Airlines, Jetstar Pacific and Vasco have adjusted schedules for flights from/to Phu Quoc, Shanghai and Taiwan on August 9-10 due to bad weather.Since Phu Quoc airport on Phu Quoc island, the southern province of Kien Giang, closed on August 9 because the runway was flooded, the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and the Vietnam Air Services Company (Vasco) have cancelled all flights from and to the Vietnamese pearl island.Jetstar Pacific cancelled four flights - BL302, BL303, BL312, and BL313 - between Ho Chi Minh City and Phu Quoc, and two - BL839 and BL840 - between Da Nang and Phu Quoc on August 9.Flights VJ459 and VJ461 of Vietjet Air departing at 7:05 and 8:45 from Hanoi to Phu Quoc had to shift landing in Ho Chi Minh City at 10:05 and 11:20, respectively, before continuing their journey at 13:30.Flights VJ458 and VJ460 from Phu Quoc to Hanoi were adjusted to depart at 14:55 and 22:25 instead of scheduled time at 9:40 and 19:30.Flights VJ976 and VJ977 between Phu Quoc and Hong Kong were adjusted to depart from 15:10 and 19:45 instead of 11:55 and 16:45.Besides, Vietjet Air canceled flights VJ339/VJ338 and VJ323/VJ322 between Ho Chi Minh City and Phu Quoc, and VJ453/VJ452 between Hanoi and Phu Quoc.On August 10, Vietjet Air will temporarily cancel flights VJ457/VJ456 and VJ459/VJ458 between Hanoi and Phu Quoc; VJ327/VJ326 and VJ329/VJ336 between Ho Chi Minh City and Phu Quoc.Representatives from these airlines said many domestic flights have also been affected due to bad weather.They added that the airlines will plan to make up flights to Phu Quoc on August 10 if the weather conditions allow.Vietnam Airlines said it will increase flights from/to Shanghai on August 11.Passengers plan to arrive in or depart from Phu Quoc, Shanghai and Taipei are advised to regularly update the weather and information from airlines.-VNA