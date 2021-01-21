Airlines adjust flights due to bad weather in Hanoi
National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and Pacific Airlines, two carriers under the Vietnam Airlines Group, have announced adjustments to flights to and from Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport on January 21 due to unfavourable weather conditions.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Two flights from Ho Chi Minh City, VN248 and VN7246, will land at Cat Bi Airport in the northern port city of Hai Phong.
Two others from HCM City, VN7206 and VN320, are to be diverted to the central city of Da Nang, while another from Buon Ma Thuot is to land at Tho Xuan Airport in central Thanh Hoa province.
Vietnam Airlines’ flights VN1612 and VN8714 from Pleiku and Vinh city will be diverted to Da Nang and Cat Bi airports, respectively.
Many domestic flights to and from Hanoi were delayed because of the bad weather./.
