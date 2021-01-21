Business Vietnam maintains positive growth: Czech diplomat Vietnam continues to be one of the fastest growing economies in the world, said David Jarkulisch, a diplomat from the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Hanoi.

Business Vietnam to use Czech technology to produce conveyor rollers Vietnam will use technology transferred by Czech company Hojer Trans to produce conveyor rollers this year in a new project in the northern province of Phu Tho, according to mzv.cz, the official website of the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Business Vietnam, Canada need to take advantage of CPTPP Vietnam and Canada should utilise the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), to which both are signatories, and other free trade agreements (FTAs) to better facilitate bilateral trade and investment ties, Vietnamese Ambassador to Canada Pham Cao Phong has said.

Business Hanoi strives to disburse 93 percent of public investment by Jan. 31 The capital city of Hanoi is exerting all-out efforts to disburse 93 percent of 2020 public investment by the end of this month, making it to the top performers in the nation, heard at a meeting on January 20.