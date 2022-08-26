Airlines asked to increase flights, minimise delay during National Day holiday
The Ministry of Transport (MoT) has asked domestic airlines to increase flights during the four-day National Day holiday (September 1-4) to better meet passengers’ travelling demand.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Transport (MoT) has asked domestic airlines to increase flights during the four-day National Day holiday (September 1-4) to better meet passengers’ travelling demand.
In its dispatch to aviation agencies, the ministry requested the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) to direct domestic airlines to organise more flights at night and minimise the delay and cancellation of flights during the period.
The authority was asked to guide airports to coordinate with local Departments of Transport and authorities to regulate the traffic around airports to avoid congestion, especially around Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City.
Meanwhile, local Departments of Transports were requested to strengthen public transport to serve passengers travelling from/to airports, especially at night. At the same time, it is necessary to increase the connections between aviation transport and other forms of transformation to better meet people’s travel demand.
The ministry also asked localities to ensure traffic order and safety, while requesting authorities to strengthen the inspection of transport prices./.