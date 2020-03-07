Society Over 1,800 passengers from epidemic-hit areas land in Can Tho Eleven flights carrying 1,868 passengers from the Republic of Korea (RoK) landed at Can Tho international airport from March 1-5, a representative from the Airports Corporation of Vietnam said on March 6.

Society Project helps women migrant returnees reintegrate Vietnamese women migrant returnees will receive assistance to reintegrate into their communities sustainably under a project launched in Hanoi on March 6.

Society COVID-19: Vietnam, Japan work to protect health of Vietnamese trainees The Vietnamese Labourers Management Board in Japan has been working closely with Japanese authorities to protect the health of Vietnamese trainees in the context of the complicated developments of the acute respiratory illness COVID-19.

Society Senior high schools in Hanoi to re-open on March 9 Senior high schools in Hanoi will re-open on March 9, while schools at lower levels, which are preschool, elementary and junior high schools will remain closed until March 15.