Business Vietnamese firms have chance to reach out to Halal market Vietnamese food processors have opportunities to tap into the billion-USD Halal market when attending a hybrid exhibition on Halal products and processed food scheduled in late May in Singapore.

Business HCM City continues to fight smuggling, trade fraud Ho Chi Minh City is to step up efforts in inspections to prevent trade fraud and smuggling after some of its inspections were suspended due to COVID-19, said Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Thi Thang.

Business Securities firms report improved results in Q1 Recently released financial reports show the earnings of securities companies were positive in the first quarter of 2021.