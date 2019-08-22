Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and low-cost airline Jetstar Pacific will supply nearly 242,000 more seats on domestic routes from August 30 to September 2 to meet increasing travel demand during the National Day (September 2) holiday.Vietnam Airlines said it would provide a total of 162,000 seats, while Jetstar Pacific will offer more than 80,000 seats during the holiday.According to a representative from Vietnam Airlines, customers will get a 10 percent discount on domestic and international routes when buying tickets from August 30 to September 1 for journey from September 1 to December 31 at www.vietnamairlines.com or Vietnam Airlines mobile app.Vietnam Airlines and Jetstar Pacific recommended their passengers carry out check-in procedures online, or at kiosks to save time.More detailed information about Vietnam Airlines flights can be found at www.vietnamairlines.com, Facebook page www.facebook.com/VietnamAirlines, and ticket offices nationwide, or Customer Service Call Centre 1900 1100.As for Jetstar Pacific customers, they can look up further information at website www.jetstar.com/vn, Facebook page www.facebook.com/JetstarVN, or Customer Service Call Centre 1900 1550.-VNA