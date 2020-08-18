Business Vinh Phuc emerges as destination of choice for investors The northern province of Vinh Phuc has been a destination of choice for investors, both domestic and foreign, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Domestic airlines ask for Gov’t loan of 1.17 billion USD The Vietnam Aviation Business Association (VABA) has proposed the Government lend domestic airlines a credit package of between 25-27 trillion VND (1.08-1.17 billion USD) at a preferential interest rate for a three-four year term.

Business Hoa Phat to export high-quality steel to African markets Hoa Phat Hung Yen Steel Co., Ltd – a subsidiary of Vietnam's leading steel manufacturer Hoa Phat Group - has signed a number contracts to export high-quality rolled steel branded SAE to African markets, marking its success in opening new export markets.