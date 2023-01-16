Business More flights take off in Vietnam for Tet holiday season National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has announced that it will increase the number of flights for the fourth time to 108 with 20,000 seats in the January 16-30 period to meet skyrocketing demand during the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.

Business MoIT sets ceiling prices for solar and wind projects The Ministry of Industry and Trade has recently introduced new ceiling prices for solar and wind energy in Vietnam.