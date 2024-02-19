Airlines serve over 1.5 million passengers during Lunar New Year 2024 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Airlines in the country served more than 1.5 million passengers, including 748,600 international and 762,400 domestic, during the recent Lunar New Year 2024 from February 8-14, the Vietnam Aviation Administration (VAA) has reported.

Air passengers and cargo during the period expanded by 11% year on year, it said, adding that although the domestic market saw a downward trend of 13.2%, the international market flourished at 54%.

Cargo transportation also showed a similar trend, with the growth of the total market accounting for 7.3%. The domestic market decreased by 11% but, on the contrary, the international market increased by 10.5%.

During the reviewed period, the number of takeoffs and landings at airports across the country reached 14,500, a contract of 0.7% year on year.

The total transport volume of Vietnam’s airlines landed up at more than 1.1 million passengers, a fall of 2.7%, and more than 2,800 tonnes of cargo, an increase of 16.7% over the same period in 2023./.